Police To Reduce Fencing Around Capitol Building

The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) will begin to reduce the fencing around the Capitol building after weeks of increased security measures, according to a Monday morning memo.

USCP told the Sergeant-at-Arms that “there does not exist a known, credible threat against Congress or the Capitol Complex that warrants the temporary security fencing” that was installed after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to The Hill reporter Cristina Marcos. Parts of the fence will start to be removed during the week of March 15, a Monday memo said.

Parts of the fence were modified during the weekend of March 13 and 14. The fencing was scaled back on Third Street between Independence Avenue SW and Constitution Avenue NW to allow traffic for the first time since the extra security measures were put in place. USCP also modified parts of the fence around Louisiana Avenue NW and Washington Avenue SW. (RELATED: ‘This Is Like Living Behind A Gated Community’: Ric Grenell Says Pelosi And Others ‘Are Loving’ A Fenced Capitol)

Here’s a map of the where the new modified inner perimeter fencing will surround the Capitol. Next week, Independence Ave & Constitution Ave will open up to traffic for the first time since January. pic.twitter.com/2uiuUVTruw — Cristina Marcos (@cimarcos) March 15, 2021

USCP will further scale back the fencing and remove the razor wire that was put on the inner perimeter of the fence, allowing access to some of the sidewalks that have been blocked off. Bike racks will also be placed around the House of Representatives’ office buildings, according to the memo.

Following the Jan. 6 riot, the fencing was put up and National Guard troops were deployed to guard the Capitol. Defense officials said March 9 that the Pentagon was prepared to extend the National Guard’s presence in Washington D.C. for an extra two months. The troops were originally scheduled to leave D.C. March 12, but Capitol Police have requested the troops’ continued presence due to fears of additional violence.