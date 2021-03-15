‘Pray That There Is Forgiveness’: Michelle Obama Weighs In On Meghan Markle Tell-All Interview

Michelle Obama weighed in on the claims made by Meghan Markle in her tell-all interview and said she just prays “there is forgiveness” in the royal family.

“My hope is that, when I think about what they’re going through, I think about the importance of family and I just pray that there is forgiveness,” the former first lady shared during an interview with Access Hollywood in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

Michelle Obama Weighs in on Meghan Markle’s Interview: ‘I Just Pray That There Is Forgiveness’​ https://t.co/NyOmvyNtC4 — People (@people) March 15, 2021

“And there is clarity and love and resolve at some point in time,” she added. “Because there’s nothing more important than family.” (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Have ‘Intimate’ Sit-Down Interview With Oprah)

During a primetime special, the former “Suits” actress and Prince Harry spoke with Oprah Winfrey on a wide range of topics, including accusations of racism Markle made over alleged “concerns and conversations” about “how dark” their first born’s “skin might be” from other members of the royal family while she was pregnant. The duchess is half-black.

A few days later, Buckingham Palace released a statement on Queen Elizabeth II’s behalf and shared the “whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the statement added. “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”