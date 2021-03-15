Report: Prince William And Prince Harry Texting Each Other Despite ‘Their Relationship’ Being At ‘Rock Bottom’

Prince William and Prince Harry are reportedly messaging each other after nearly a year, despite “their relationship” being at “rock bottom.”

“[Prince] William and [Prince] Harry are as far apart as it’s possible to be — emotionally and physically,” a source close to the Duke of Cambridge shared with The Sun in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Accuses Royals Of Racism, Says She Considered Killing Herself)

“Their relationship is at rock bottom,” the source added. “William’s raging with Harry after the Oprah interview. He is so angry with him that it’s totally unthinkable at the moment for them to be happily reunited and stood together at the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue.” (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

“It’ll take a lot of work to patch things up so they can put on united front,” the source continued.

The outlet noted the two royal brothers have barely spoken since the former “Suits” actress and her husband announced plans to step down from their senior roles to live a “financially independent” life.

A royal source shared with the outlet the brothers are both expected to participate in the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace Sunken Garden on July 1, which would’ve been their mother’s 60th birthday.

“William will not tell Harry he is not welcome,” the source shared. “This is their mother. They commissioned the statue together for their mother so it would be unfair to say that he doesn’t want Harry to be there, because he does.”

“It is a leap to think they will only talk about the statue,” the source added. “They will have brotherly conversations. They should be given time to speak.”