REVIEW: ‘The Sopranos’ Is Truly One Of The Greatest Series Ever Made

I finally finished “The Sopranos,” and it’s without a doubt one of the best series ever made.

For those of you who have been following along, you know that I’ve been cruising through the classic HBO show over the past few weeks. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While admitting it’s a great show and a first ballot hall of fame selection, I did have some issues with the sixth and final season.

The final season was split up into two parts and spread out over 21 episodes. While the second half of season six was awesome as a war unfolded, the first half was the weakest part of the saga.

Tony’s in the hospital for multiple episodes and it felt like such a drag compared to what we’re used to.

It was also nothing more than everyone becoming whiny and unbearable at times. Maybe that was the purpose, and it was just lost on me.

By the end of season six, AJ is literally unbearable on screen. He spent the whole season complaining, trying to off himself and being a major pain Tony’s behind.

Having said all of that, “The Sopranos” will still always be remembered as an outstanding show, and the ending (or lack of one) is legendary.

So, if you’re looking for something amazing to watch with plenty of episodes, I can’t recommend “The Sopranos” enough. It’s worth every second of your time.