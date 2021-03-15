Rob Gronkowski Says He’ll ‘Dip’ His ‘Toes’ Into Free Agency, Wants To Return To The Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski wants to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season, but that won’t stop him from listening to offers.

Gronk is a free agent for the first time in his entire career, and he’s also made it crystal clear he will play in 2021. We all assumed that there was no question it’d be with the Bucs, but Gronk might need a second to think for himself. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He told Kyle Brandt during a recent interview, “I definitely want to be back with the Buccaneers. That’s where my eyesight is. That’s where I’m leaning towards…I’ve also never been a part of the free agency process. So, I actually want to dip my toes in just to see what’s out there.”

You can listen to his full comments below.

“I’m a 1 year deal guy for the rest of my career.” Would free agent Gronk play somewhere other than Tampa in 2021? “I wanna dip my toes in, just to see what’s out there.” #10Questions pic.twitter.com/ryc32VE9Kd — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) March 15, 2021

I believe there’s an exactly zero percent chance Gronk ever plays with another quarterback other than Tom Brady.

It might even be below zero percent. I don’t ever see a situation unfolding where Gronk is ever catching passes from a different QB.

He might talk about wanting to look around a little bit, but let’s get real here, folks. Gronkowski is playing for the Bucs in 2021 or he’s not playing at all. It’s that simple.

Trust me, he’ll be out there in 2021 wearing catching balls from Tom Brady, and I have zero doubt about that.