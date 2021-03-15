‘Take Responsibility’: Rick Scott Says Its ‘Shocking’ Biden Admin Hasn’t Acknowledged Border Crisis

Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott slammed President Joe Biden’s response to the U.S. southern border crisis Monday, calling the lack of acknowledgment “shocking.”

“It’s shocking the Biden administration won’t acknowledge there is a crisis that he created. This wasn’t happening before the election and it’s happening now,” Scott said on the Fox News’ “America Reports.”

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Scott echoed Sunday remarks of Republican Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy by blaming the Biden administration’s messaging for the influx of illegal border crossings, including those by unaccompanied children.

“We have so many unaccompanied minors, and it’s all a result of President Biden saying, ‘Come on down and come across our border.’ Look at the human toll. It’s not good for anyone in the entire country. Think of our border communities. They’ve been overrun by illegal immigrants. We want immigration. I’m from an immigration state, but it’s got to be legal immigration,” Scott stated.

In response to a question about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent statement that the “broken system” at the border was inherited by the Biden administration, Scott said she was “completely wrong.” (RELATED: ‘Is It Now A Disaster?’: Fox’s Peter Doocy Presses Jen Psaki On FEMA’s Role At The Border)

“Democrats will keep trying to blame Trump for everything under the sun but look what he did. He worked to secure the border, for individuals to stay in their home country [and] apply for asylum. This all started in November,” Scott continued.

“We need legal immigration. We like immigration, but it has to be done legally. Joe Biden should take responsibility for what he’s created,” the Florida senator concluded.

In February alone, over 100,000 illegal immigrants were encountered at the border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.