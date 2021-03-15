Taylor Swift Wins Album Of The Year For ‘Folklore’ At The Grammys

Taylor Swift took home a huge award Sunday night at the Grammys.

Swift won Album of the Year for “Folklore,” and she 100% earned the award because it was an absolutely awesome album. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It was an emotional journey that you had to take time and time again!

Will it ever get old watching Taylor Swift just dominate the music industry like it’s no big deal at all? The answer to that is no.

Swift isn’t just a generational talent, but she’s the kind of talent that pretty much has zero peers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

“Folklore” was an awesome album from start to finish, and I’m not sure how anyone could disagree. There’s always haters out there, but even haters should be able to admit what’s a great album when they hear one.

“The Last Great American Dynasty,” “Betty,” “The 1,” “Cardigan,” “Exile” and multiple other songs were straight fire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Swift has been at the top of the music industry for more than a decade, and she doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

In fact, she shows serious signs of only speeding up. As a fan of her music, you just love to see it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

I can’t wait to see what she does next. Whenever Swift drops an album, it breaks the internet and racks up the awards. Never change, Taylor!