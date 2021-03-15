Don Lemon Slams Pope Over Same Sex Marriage: ‘God Is Not About Hindering People Or Even Judging People’

CNN anchor Don Lemon claimed Monday that God was “not about hindering people or even judging people.”

Lemon, who is engaged to his partner Tim, joined ABC’s “The View” to talk about Pope Francis’ statement directing the Catholic Church not to bless same-sex unions. (RELATED: Don Lemon: ‘Jesus Christ Admittedly Was Not Perfect When He Was Here On This Earth’)

WATCH:

“We learned that the Vatican said the Catholic Church won’t bless same sex unions, quote, ‘since God cannot bless sin.’ They go on to say this does not imply a judgment on persons,” Meghan McCain said, before putting the question to Lemon. “Do you think this sends a damaging message? How do you feel about that given that obviously you’re now engaged and going to get married?”

Lemon said he respected people’s rights to believe whatever they wanted, noting his own opinion that any set of beliefs that didn’t afford everyone the same rights was wrong.

“I think that the Catholic Church and many other churches really need to re-examine themselves and their teachings. That’s not what God is about. God is not about hindering people or even judging people,” Lemon claimed.

Dozens of Bible verses say the exact opposite, such as Ecclesiastes 12:14: “For God will bring every deed into judgment, including every hidden thing, whether it is good or evil.”

Lemon went on to say that he often viewed religion as a barrier preventing people from really getting to know and understand each other.

“I would say to the Pope and Vatican and all Christians or Catholics, or whomever, whatever religion you happen to belong to, go meet people. Try to understand people,” Lemon added. “Do what the Bible Jesus actually said, if you believe in Jesus, and that is love your fellow man and judge not lest you be not judged.”