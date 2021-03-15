What Are Wisconsin’s Realistic March Madness Chances?

What should Wisconsin fans expect out of the Badgers in the NCAA Tournament?

The Badgers are the nine seed in the south region and will start things off with a matchup against eight seed North Carolina this Friday night at 7:10 EST on CBS. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

So, what should fans expect out of Wisconsin?

It’s important to remember that I get paid to tell you guys the truth. I don’t get paid to make you all feel good about yourself.

The truth of the matter is that UNC is a hell of a tough draw in the first round. The Tar Heels might also be having a down year like us, but make no mistake about it.

They 100% have the talent to win a few games in the tournament.

The good news is that the one seed in our region is Baylor, and they’re not playing nearly as well as they were when the season started.

I honestly believe Baylor is the most beatable one seed in the tournament. The question is whether or not Wisconsin can beat them.

From a reasonable standpoint, Wisconsin fans have to expect to beat North Carolina. That puts us in the round of 32 with a Sunday matchup against Baylor.

This might sound delusional, but I think the Badgers against Baylor are a coin flip at the moment.

If we beat Baylor, then things are going to get really interesting in the Sweet 16. We could end up playing Purdue or Villanova, and Arkansas and Ohio State are waiting in the lower half of the region.

Overall, I think Wisconsin fans can expect to win Friday and after that it’s just too hard to tell. After the brutal season we’ve had, a trip to the Sweet 16 is 100% a win for the program, and a first round exit is completely unacceptable.

Hopefully, we’re sitting here next week talking about what waits for us in the Sweet 16. We can beat Baylor, but I’m not sure fans should expect it. Let’s knock off UNC and go from there.