Wisconsin’s Basketball Team Shares Awesome Compilation Video Of March Madness Highlights

Wisconsin dropped an awesome basketball video for fans Monday.

The Badgers are a nine seed in the NCAA Tournament, and fans around the region are amped up to play the North Carolina Tar Heels on the opening day. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, a video shared by the team will really get people excited. The video showed famous clips from over the years of the Badgers in the tournament and it’s great.

Give it a watch below.

Who is ready to run through a brick wall right now? Who is ready to lace up and rush to the battlefield? My hand is sky high!

That video and walk down memory lane is exactly what we needed to get amped up.

Friday truly can’t get here fast enough. I know I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. After missing the tournament in 2020, we need March Madness more than ever.

Nothing brings sports fans together like March Madness does. Even with Wisconsin not having a great season, I’m still ready to roll!

Keep checking back for the best March Madness content as we have it. I’m super excited!