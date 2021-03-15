New Trailer Drops For Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ Cut

The second official trailer for Zack Snyder’s cut of “Justice League” dropped just days ahead of the film’s release on HBO Max.

“The Time is Now,” Snyder tweeted Sunday, along with a trailer for the highly anticipated superhero film that gives fans a glimpse of characters such as Darkseid and Martian Manhunter. (RELATED: ‘Justice League’ Director Shares Incredible Clip Of Gal Gadot As ‘Wonder Woman’ In Teaser From Upcoming HBO Max Film)

“#ForAutumn,” he added, a direct reference to his 20-year-old daughter who committed suicide in 2017. Snyder walked away as director of the original film after the tragic event, People magazine reported. (RELATED:Report: Jared Leto To Play Joker In New ‘Justice League’ Cut From Zach Snyder)

WATCH:

“‘I have turned worlds to dust.’ Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres worldwide Thursday. #SnyderCut,” a tweet read from the official account for the DC film.

In the clip, fans can hear Ben Affleck’s Batman reference the fight ahead of them. “I spent a lot of time trying to divide us,” Batman shared. “I made a promise to him on his grave. I need to bring us together.”

Snyder’s cut of “Justice League” will officially debut on March 18 in four hour-long parts.