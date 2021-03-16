Editorial

The Big 10 Tournament Gets Record TV Ratings On BTN

Mar 12, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) drives to the basket against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Connor McCaffery (30) and center Luka Garza (55) in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Big 10 basketball tournament put up some record TV ratings.

According to a release from BTN, the games played on the network last week averaged a record 528,000 viewers a game and the total audience was more than 5.2 million. The later round games were played on CBS. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m not surprised at all, and you shouldn’t be either. The B1G has cemented itself as the premier league in college basketball, and there’s not a close second.

After all, the conference just sent nine teams to the NCAA Tournament. It’s not so much a league as it is a regular boxing match between titans.

It only makes sense that people would want to tune in and watch.

If you put your bracket together without paying attention to the B1G, then you might as well just light your money on fire because you’re not going anywhere.

At this point, the conference is the best show on TV.

Now, all eyes turn to the Big Dance. I’m going to absolutely cut loose this Friday! You can take that to the bank!