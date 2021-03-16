‘Black Lives Matter B*tches’: Mother Of Late Tamir Rice Lashes Out At BLM Activist

The mother of Tamir Rice, who was allegedly killed by Cleveland police, recently took to social media to voice her frustration over a Sunday performance at the Grammys.

Samaria Rice responded to BLM activist Tamika Mallory’s appearance in Lil Baby’s Grammy performance “The Bigger Picture” with a fiery Facebook post Sunday. The Grammy performance was a recreation of the June 2020 killing of Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old black Atlanta man, according to Billboard.

“I have tried to stay off this shit [Facebook] … Y’all have f*ck up our fight,” Rice wrote in a post.

“I’m tired of you black lives matter (Tamika Mallory and crew) bitches,” she wrote in another post.

;

Rice told Cleveland.com she has no problem with Lil Baby or his message, but she does have an issue with activist Tamika Mallory, who she described as a “clout chaser.”

“Who hired them to represent these families? … She [Mallory] doesn’t speak for us. If you were going to do anything you should have had the mothers on stage so they could speak for themselves,” Rice told the outlet. (RELATED: Black Lives Matter Page Owner Allegedly Used $450,000 In Donations For Personal Use, FBI Says)

Lil Baby released a statement regarding his performance before Rice took to social media.

“My performance is important to me and I had to make sure it was right … Nominations aside, actually performing ‘The Bigger Picture’ means the most to me … this performance had to reflect the real. No sugar-coating. My family, my fans and my city know who I do this for,” the statement read.