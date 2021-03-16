Crash Leaves 8 Illegal Immigrants Dead

A car crash left eight illegal immigrants dead Monday afternoon, officials told Fox News.

The truck that contained the illegal immigrants was involved in a head on collision 30 miles north of the border town of Del Rio, Texas, according to Fox News.

“Preliminary investigation revealed a red Dodge pickup was evading from DPS troopers traveling on US 277 when it caused a head-on collision with a white Ford F-150,” a statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) given to Fox News read. “Due to injuries sustained, 8 undocumented passengers from the Dodge pickup were pronounced deceased on scene,” the Texas Department of Public Safety claimed, according to Fox News.

The “driver and a child passenger from the Ford pickup and one undocumented passenger from the Dodge pickup were transported to a hospital in San Antonio and are in stable condition,” the statement added, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Here’s What It’s Like To Be A Black Hawk Pilot Patrolling The Border)

8 illegal immigrants fleeing authorities near border die in crash https://t.co/d7V8mIJkeb — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) March 16, 2021

Authorities were able to take the Dodge pickup’s driver into custody after attempting to run from the scene of the crash, according to Fox News.

DPS did not elaborate on why DPS cruisers were following the Dodge pickup, or why the pickup was trying to escape DPS, Fox News reported. Investigators are still looking into the crash.

DPS did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.