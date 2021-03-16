US

‘Asian Graduation,’ ‘Black Graduation’: Columbia University Holding 7 Different Ceremonies For Students

Graduates gather at Columbia University during coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Manhattan, New York City

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Brianna Lyman Reporter
Columbia University will hold six graduation ceremonies that are divided by race and socio-economic status alongside general commencement.

“Complementing our school- and University-wide ceremonies, these events provide a more intimate setting for students and guests to gather, incorporate meaningful cultural traditions and celebrate the specific contributions and achievements of their communities,” the university said.

The school is offering a “Native Graduation,” a “Lavender Graduation” which is designated for the LGBTQ+ community, an “Asian Graduation,” an “FLI Graduation” which is for “first-generation and/or low income community,” a “Latinx Graduation” and a “Black Graduation.”

People with face masks walk at Columbia University in New York City, where classes on Monday and Tuesday were suspended because someone on the campus was under quarantine from exposure to the coronavirus, in New York, U.S., March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

All ceremonies will take place online. (RELATED: North Carolina College Hosts ‘White Caucus’ For Students To Talk About ‘Guilt,’ ‘Fragility’)

The school will also host what appears to be a general graduation ceremony on April 30.

Columbia University has held segregated ceremonies in the past, according to Campus Reform.

Black Harvard students organized a “black-only” graduation ceremony back in 2017. The event was supposed to celebrate how black students succeeded in their higher education, the College Fix reported. Students denied claims that the ceremony was a form of segregation, instead saying it gave black students a way to have fellowship and build a community.

The Daily Caller has reached out to Columbia University but did not receive a response at the time of publication.