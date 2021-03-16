‘Asian Graduation,’ ‘Black Graduation’: Columbia University Holding 7 Different Ceremonies For Students

Columbia University will hold six graduation ceremonies that are divided by race and socio-economic status alongside general commencement.

“Complementing our school- and University-wide ceremonies, these events provide a more intimate setting for students and guests to gather, incorporate meaningful cultural traditions and celebrate the specific contributions and achievements of their communities,” the university said.

The school is offering a “Native Graduation,” a “Lavender Graduation” which is designated for the LGBTQ+ community, an “Asian Graduation,” an “FLI Graduation” which is for “first-generation and/or low income community,” a “Latinx Graduation” and a “Black Graduation.”

All ceremonies will take place online. (RELATED: North Carolina College Hosts ‘White Caucus’ For Students To Talk About ‘Guilt,’ ‘Fragility’)

The school will also host what appears to be a general graduation ceremony on April 30.

Columbia University has held segregated ceremonies in the past, according to Campus Reform.

Black Harvard students organized a “black-only” graduation ceremony back in 2017. The event was supposed to celebrate how black students succeeded in their higher education, the College Fix reported. Students denied claims that the ceremony was a form of segregation, instead saying it gave black students a way to have fellowship and build a community.

The Daily Caller has reached out to Columbia University but did not receive a response at the time of publication.