Dana White Announces That UFC 261 Will Have A Full Crowd

UFC 261 will have 100% capacity.

Dana White announced Monday night that the highly-anticipated event will go down in Jacksonville April 24 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, and the fans will be 100% packed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’ll be the first UFC event to have 100% capacity since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Attendance at sporting events has been heavily restricted or banned since the start of the pandemic.

Has anyone dominated the coronavirus pandemic more than Dana White has over the course of the past year? When we were told sports were impossible, he created Fight Island and made sure events kept rolling.

Now, he’s taking UFC 261 to Jacksonville and he’s packing the stands. The man has just refused to quit.

It’s also worth noting that outside of a few athletes having to withdraw over positive tests, the UFC hasn’t faced any major problems at all.

The fights have been rolling ever since last summer, and they’ll now be back at 100% by the end of April.

When history looks back on this time period, I have a feeling that Dana White is going to be looked at in a great light.

When so many people just wanted to pack it in and call it a day, White refused to throw in the towel and he’s had great success.

Props to him for keeping things rolling.