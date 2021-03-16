Police Arrest Masked Man Who Chucked A Molotov Cocktail At A Day Care Center

A man wearing a black mask tried to burn down a daycare center using a Molotov cocktail, FOX29 Philadelphia reported.

Police say the suspect threw a Molotov cocktail at the daycare and broke a window, but the flames only burned the building’s exterior, according to FOX29. The daycare was vacant during the incident so there was no one inside, according to FOX29, and NBC10 Philadelphia reporter Miguel Martinez-Valle tweeted that no one was hurt.

Police saying they arrested someone in what they’re calling an arson. Say someone tossed a Molotov cocktail through the window of this daycare around 9am. No kids inside @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/PqDTWHl0sQ — Miguel Martinez-Valle (@MiguelMValle) March 16, 2021



The episode at the daycare center has been declared an arson by the local fire marshal, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Arsonist Admits To Feds He Firebombed A Women’s Republican Club)

Police and fire Marshall on scene at a daycare on Germantown Ave. Hearing someone threw something, possibly a Molotov cocktail, through window. No one was hurt @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/zSDLEobzDi — Miguel Martinez-Valle (@MiguelMValle) March 16, 2021

When police arrived at the scene, the masked man was already gone because, after chucking the Molotov cocktail, the suspect got into the passenger’s side of a white Toyota that sped off, according to FOX29. Police were eventually able to arrest the suspect about a mile from the scene of the crime, Fox News reported.