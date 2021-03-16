Politics

Trump Leaves Door Open For 2024 Presidential Run

Photo by James Devaney/GC Images

Henry Rodgers Senior Congressional Correspondent
Former President Donald Trump would not say if he will run again in 2024 during a Tuesday interview.

Trump called into Fox News for an interview and was asked if he would run for president again in 2024, something many have speculated and something that Trump has not yet denied.

“We will make our decision after that,” Trump said of the midterm elections and his decision whether or not to run again in 2024. Trump then was asked about Meghan Markle meeting with Democratic operatives about running for president, to which he said: “If that happened, I think I’d have an even stronger feel toward running.”

WATCH: 

Trump said his first priority is winning back the House in 2022, saying “first step’s first, we have to take back the House.” (RELATED: Trump Remains The Overwhelming GOP Favorite For 2024, Poll Shows)

Since leaving office Trump has endorsed a number of candidates. He most recently made a surprise appearance at a campaign event for Sarah Sanders. (RELATED: Trump Makes Surprise Appearance At Sarah Huckabee Sanders Campaign Event)

Trump also encouraged football legend Herschel Walker to run for Senate in Georgia in a Wednesday statement.