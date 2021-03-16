Elton John Calls Out Vatican’s ‘Hypocrisy’ Over Not Blessing ‘Gay Marriages’ While Funding Film About Singer’s Life

Elton John called out the Vatican’s “hypocrisy” over not blessing “gay marriages” while funding a film about the singer’s life, “Rocketman.”

“How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they ‘are sin,'” the 73-year-old singer captioned his post on Instagram. The comments were noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Elton John On Life-Threatening Virus, How ‘Close To Death’ He Was)

“Yet happily make a profit from investing millions in ‘Rocketman’ – a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David??” he added. “#hypocrisy.”

The “Tiny Dancer” hitmaker’s post included screenshots of articles in The Daily Beast and The Guardian that read, “Catholic Church Can Not Bless Same-Sex Unions, Vatican Decrees” and “How The Vatican Spent Millions On Elton John’s Biopic.” (RELATED: Pope Francis’ Reportedly Edited Remarks On Same-Sex Civil Unions Leave Catholics In ‘Turmoil, Confusion, And Error’ Amidst Vatican Silence)

The Daily Beast story from 2019 about funding the biopic reported that the Vatican reportedly spent $4.5 million to finance the 2019 films “Men In Black International” and “Rocketman.”

At the time, the Catholic Church told the outlet “investigations are in progress” about the funding.

The Vatican said Monday the Church cannot bless same-sex unions because God “cannot bless sin.” It came as a response to whether Catholic clergy could bless gay unions, and the answer, approved by Pope Francis, was “negative,” the outlet noted.

God “does not and cannot bless sin: He blesses sinful man, so that he may recognize that he is part of his plan of love and allow himself to be changed by him,” the Vatican responded.