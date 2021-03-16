Ladies and gentlemen, it might be time to rewatch all of “Game of Thrones.”

As many of you know, I was a huge fan of the show when it aired on HBO back in the day. Despite the fact the ending was hot trash, the series as a whole was a monumental achievement for the network as we followed the battle for Westeros. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Now, I’m starting to think it might be time to dive back in.

After finishing “The Sopranos,” I need something new to watch and I just can’t find anything that really grabs my interest.

While I was walking back from the store this morning before the sun was even up (props to me for building empires while the rest of the world sleeps), I decided it might be the perfect time to jump back into “GoT” from the start.

I actually was late to the game when it came to the hit HBO show. My roommates in college were all gigantic fans, but I didn’t start watching until several seasons had aired.

It was another classic David Hookstead TV mistake of being late to a show, and I’m sure it won’t be the last time!

I’ve always wanted to rewatch the whole thing, but I’ve never committed the time. Seeing as how I have nothing better to watch, I figure I might as well.

So, I’m pretty pumped to take this walk down memory lane! Let’s get after it!