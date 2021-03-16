Geno Auriemma Tests Positive For Coronavirus

UConn basketball coach Geno Auriemma has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Huskies announced late Monday afternoon that the legendary coach tested positive for the virus, but is not experiencing any symptoms.

Auriemma will be able to join the team as early as March 24, which means he’ll have to miss at least one NCAA Tournament game with the Huskies.

Geno Auriemma tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. All Tier I personnel have tested negative for COVID-19 since daily testing commenced, per NCAA Tournament protocol, on Tuesday, March 9.https://t.co/nkuewOx4bV — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) March 15, 2021

Luckily for UConn, they’re a one seed and should be able to crush whoever they play no matter who is coaching them.

Is it unfortunate that Geno is going to have to miss some NCAA Tournament time? It should go without saying that it is.

However, it’s also positive news that he’s not experiencing any symptoms and is doing fine. Given the fact that the Huskies are as legit as women’s teams come, they should be just fine without him for an extended period of time.

The fact he tested positive is also an unfortunate reminder that we’re not out of the woods just yet. Coronavirus is still very much here and the virus is still very much impacting sports.

Multiple teams had to pull out of their conference tournaments because of positive tests, and now the greatest women’s coach ever will miss time.

Hopefully, Geno is back as soon as possible. He’s the most famous person in all of women’s basketball by a mile and the sport needs him.