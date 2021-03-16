‘Makes Me Sick!’: Janice Dean Says ‘The View’ Won’t Book Her Because Co-Hosts Support Cuomo

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean said Tuesday that “The View” has declined to have her on the show — and she believes it’s because of her fight against Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Dean has been a vocal critic of Cuomo and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic since she lost her in-laws to the virus in New York nursing homes. She argued in a series of tweets that “The View” would not allow her to promote her new book, “Make Your Own Sunshine,” because most of the hosts still support Cuomo. (RELATED: ‘This Needs To Happen’: Megyn Kelly Joins Calls For Janice Dean To Challenge Andrew Cuomo)

My publicist asked the @TheView several times if I could come on (to promote my book) but also as someone that could talk about @NYGovCuomo and what I’ve been doing for 10 months to raise awareness and accountability for my husband’s parents’ deaths. Guess what they said? — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 16, 2021

And yet @sunny can go on every day and bash other governors (calling the governor of Florida “Death-santis) instead of calling out Cuomo for ordering over 9,000 COVID patients into nursing homes, covering up their deaths and oh, sexually harassing at least 7 women. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 16, 2021

Dean noted that “The View” co-host Meghan McCain, a longtime friend, had been pushing back on her co-hosts and had been very critical of Cuomo — both over the accusations of sexual harassment and the nursing home order that put thousands of residents at risk when facilities were ordered to accept COVID-positive patients.

I must say that @MeghanMcCain has been trying to shout for months about Cuomo, but when you have all the other women drowning her out and saying NO to her good friend who has been screaming for 10 months, it’s kinda telling where their loyalties are. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 16, 2021

“And I would not have mentioned this, but seeing @JoyVBehar @sunny yesterday saying they’d basically rather have criminal @NYGovCuomo than a Republican governor in office makes me sick,” she added.

And I would not have mentioned this, but seeing @JoyVBehar @sunny yesterday saying they’d basically rather have criminal @NYGovCuomo than a Republican governor in office makes me sick. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 16, 2021

WATCH:

“People ask why I would want to go on that show? Because if even one of their viewers realizes @NYGovCuomo could be responsible for the thousands of lives we lost thanks to his deadly mandate, the criminal coverup and honor my husbands parents, then it’s worth it,” Dean concluded.