‘Makes Me Sick!’: Janice Dean Says ‘The View’ Won’t Book Her Because Co-Hosts Support Cuomo

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean

(Screenshot/Fox News)

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean said Tuesday that “The View” has declined to have her on the show — and she believes it’s because of her fight against Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Dean has been a vocal critic of Cuomo and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic since she lost her in-laws to the virus in New York nursing homes. She argued in a series of tweets that “The View” would not allow her to promote her new book, “Make Your Own Sunshine,” because most of the hosts still support Cuomo. (RELATED: ‘This Needs To Happen’: Megyn Kelly Joins Calls For Janice Dean To Challenge Andrew Cuomo)

Dean noted that “The View” co-host Meghan McCain, a longtime friend, had been pushing back on her co-hosts and had been very critical of Cuomo — both over the accusations of sexual harassment and the nursing home order that put thousands of residents at risk when facilities were ordered to accept COVID-positive patients.

“And I would not have mentioned this, but seeing @JoyVBehar @sunny yesterday saying they’d basically rather have criminal @NYGovCuomo than a Republican governor in office makes me sick,” she added.

“People ask why I would want to go on that show? Because if even one of their viewers realizes @NYGovCuomo could be responsible for the thousands of lives we lost thanks to his deadly mandate, the criminal coverup and honor my husbands parents, then it’s worth it,” Dean concluded.