Jujhar Khaira Gets Annihilated In A Fight Against Brett Ritchie

Edmonton Oilers player Jujhar Khaira was lit up Monday night by Brett Ritchie.

During the Monday night win for the Flames, Khaira and Ritchie dropped the gloves, and it didn’t go well for the Oilers forward. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He took a brutal shot and dropped straight to the ice. Watch the awesome video below.

The issue at hand Monday night seemed to be a bit of a dirty hit thrown by Khaira, which resulted in Ritchie feeling the need for a little justice.

This is a great example of how the NHL has immediate consequences for the actions of players. In the MLB, NBA and to an extent in the NFL, you can get away with a lot.

If you pull off a dirty play, not much will likely happen. Not in the NHL! You pull off a dirty play in the NHL and it might be lights out.

Jeez, Jujhar Khaira to the room after this punch from Brett Ritchie to end their fight pic.twitter.com/OPNJToCOzW — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) March 16, 2021

Next time, I have a feeling Khaira might think twice before throwing a huge hit. Getting lit up like that is sure to cause a little hesitation in the way you play.