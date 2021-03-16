Katy Perry Sparks Marriage Rumors After Being Spotted Wearing Gold Band On Finger

Katy Perry has sparked rumors that she and Orlando Bloom have tied the knot after being spotted wearing a gold band on her finger.

The 36-year-old pop singer was photographed with Bloom while on vacation in Hawaii wearing what appeared to look like a wedding ring on her left hand on the ring finger, Page Six reported Tuesday. (RELATED: Report: Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Postpone Wedding In Japan Over Coronavirus)

Katy Perry sparks marriage rumors to Orlando Bloom https://t.co/KVd1Zmd4xi pic.twitter.com/Z6PcmnHBvZ — Page Six (@PageSix) March 16, 2021

Both superstars looked like they were trying to be under the radar sporting baseball hats with the “Fireworks” hitmaker wearing a face mask and “The Lord Of The Rings” star wearing a green bandana around his neck.

The superstar couple was also seen out with their 6-month-old daughter Daisy, who was catching a ride on Orlando’s back.

Reports surfaced that Perry’s wedding plans in Japan were on hold last year due to the pandemic. “They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus,” a source shared at the time with People magazine.

In August 2020, Perry and Bloom welcomed the arrival of their first child together after getting engaged in February 2019.