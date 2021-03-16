Kelly Clarkson Gifts Restored Homes To Residents Hit By Back-To-Back Hurricanes

Musician Kelly Clarkson surprised two residents of Louisiana with restored homes after back-to-back hurricanes ravaged the community.

Clarkson partnered with Wayfair to restore the homes of the Gomez family and Martha Bergeron, according to a press release from the furniture company. The families experienced damage to their Lake Charles homes following two hurricanes in 2020.

“She’s lived in Louisiana all her life, but with back-to-back hurricanes, her home was in need of major repairs,” the press release said about Bergeron. “Wayfair and Kelly teamed up to renovate it into a place she can continue to fill with love and sweet potato pie.”(RELATED: Drew Barrymore Surprises Oregon Fire Chief Who Lost Her Home To Wildfire With $10,000)

“2020 was a year we’ll never forget,” Clarkson said in a statement. “The Lake Charles community faced an extremely difficult situation when the place they call home was hit by deadly storms that caused a tremendous amount of loss.”

“It can take years to rebuild a community, but if we work together to help those in need, we can accomplish a lot,” she added.

The Lake Charles area was hit hard by Hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2020. Hurricane Laura made landfall in late August as a category four storm, as previously reported. At least 28 deaths were attributed to the devastating hurricane.

Hurricane Delta hit the Louisiana coast as a category 4 storm in October.