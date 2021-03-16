Keyshawn Johnson Announces The Death Of His Daughter Maia

Retired NFL star Keyshawn Johnson announced some heartbreaking news Monday night.

The former Buccaneers and Jets star tweeted that his daughter Maia had passed away at the age of 25. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia. Maia, as my first born child, has been the joy of my, and her Mother Shikiri’s, life,” Johnson tweeted in part.

No cause of death is known at this time.

It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia. Maia, as my first born child, has been the joy of my, and her Mother Shikiri’s, life. — Keyshawn Johnson (@keyshawn) March 15, 2021

She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us. We are heartbroken and devastated by her loss. Shikiri, Maia’s siblings, our family and me appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. — Keyshawn Johnson (@keyshawn) March 15, 2021

We also all appreciate your support and respect for our privacy as we move forward. Thank you all, God Bless. Keyshawn Johnson, Sr.???????? — Keyshawn Johnson (@keyshawn) March 15, 2021

This is an incredibly tragic and terribly heartbreaking situation. I can’t imagine the kind of pain losing a child, especially such a young one, must cause.

It’s honestly beyond words what he must be going through right now.

Keyshawn, I’m so sorry to hear this. Heartbroken for you and yours. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 15, 2021

Hopefully, he’s able to eventually find peace with his family and find a way to push through this horrific tragedy.

Praying for Keyshawn and his family . Stay strong Bro https://t.co/R972zlxtIa — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) March 16, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with Johnson and his entire family during this sad time in their lives.