Keyshawn Johnson Announces The Death Of His Daughter Maia

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 23: ESPN personality Keyshawn Johnson looks on before the last regular season game played at Candlestick Park between the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons on December 23, 2013 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Retired NFL star Keyshawn Johnson announced some heartbreaking news Monday night.

The former Buccaneers and Jets star tweeted that his daughter Maia had passed away at the age of 25. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia. Maia, as my first born child, has been the joy of my, and her Mother Shikiri’s, life,” Johnson tweeted in part.

No cause of death is known at this time.

This is an incredibly tragic and terribly heartbreaking situation. I can’t imagine the kind of pain losing a child, especially such a young one, must cause.

It’s honestly beyond words what he must be going through right now.

Hopefully, he’s able to eventually find peace with his family and find a way to push through this horrific tragedy.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Johnson and his entire family during this sad time in their lives.