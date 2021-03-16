‘Left For Dead’: Demi Lovato Says She Was Sexually Assaulted By Drug Dealer Night Of Near-Fatal Overdose

Demi Lovato said she was “left for dead” and claimed she was sexually assaulted by the drug dealer who brought her heroin and other drugs the night of her near-fatal overdose.

The 28-year-old pop singer shared during her YouTube docuseries “Dancing With the Devil” when she woke up in the hospital after an overdose that almost killed her doctors asked if she had had consensual sex, Page Six reported in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Rushed To The Hospital For Possible Heroin Overdose)

“I remembered him lying on top of me, so I said, ‘yes,'” Lovato told her doctor.

Demi Lovato claims drug dealer sexually assaulted her night of overdose https://t.co/18nTFQdpmL pic.twitter.com/hegC0TmrxY — Page Six (@PageSix) March 17, 2021

Not long after, she said she realized in her highly drugged state that night three years ago, there was no way she was in any condition to agree to sex.

“It wasn’t until maybe a month after my overdose that I realized, ‘Hey, you weren’t in any state of mind to make a consensual decision,'” the “Sober” hitmaker shared. “That kind of trauma doesn’t go away overnight.”

Lovato also admitted after her overdose she still relapsed and tried heroin again.

“I wish I could say the last night that I ever touched heroin was the night of my overdose but it wasn’t,” Demi shared. “I wanted to rewrite his choice of violating me. I wanted it now to be my choice, and he also had something that I wanted, which were drugs. I ended up getting high.” (RELATED:’Today Is My Miracle Day’: Demi Lovato Thanks God For Giving Her ‘Strength To Fight Through My Darkest Times’)

It was that relapse the “Heart Attack” singer explained that made her realize she was at rock bottom.

“I thought, ‘How did I pick up the same drugs that put me in the hospital?'” the superstar singer recalled. “I was like mortified at my decisions.”

The documentary premiered at the virtual South by Southwest festival on Tuesday, USA Today reported. The first two episodes of a four part series will stream for free on YouTube March 23 with the other two weekly on the following Tuesdays.