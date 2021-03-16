Liberal Circuit Court Judge Charged With Possession Of Child Pornography

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Brett Blomme was arrested Tuesday on tentative charges of possession of child pornography, the Wisconsin Department of Justice announced.

Blomme, 38, allegedly made multiple uploads of child pornography through a Kik messaging account in October and November 2020, the statement said.

Criminal charges are reportedly expected to be filed against Blomme on Wednesday, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Blomme was first elected to a six-year term as judge in April 2020 after running as a liberal challenger and defeating former Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s appointee Paul Dedinsky. Blomme took the bench in August 2020 and is currently assigned to the children’s court in Milwaukee, according to Wisconsin Public Radio. (RELATED: ‘Untold Harm Has Been Done’: Twitter Sued For Allegedly Profiting From Spread Of Video Showing Sex Trafficked 13-Year-Old Boy)

Blomme called himself the “progressive alternative” to Walker’s appointee during his campaign, according to the Journal Sentinel.

Investigators say Blomme used the name “dommasterbb” as a username and uploaded 27 videos and images of child pornography, a search warrant showed, accoring to the Journal Sentinel. Two of the files with the child pornography were uploaded at a Milwaukee County government building, according to the warrant.

An investigator sought permission to search Blomme’s courtroom, chambers, houses, and his vehicle. A Milwaukee County reserve judge signed off on the search warrant Monday, according to the Journal Sentinel.

Blomme, his husband, and their children live in both the Milwaukee and Madison area, and own property in both cities.

Prior to being elected for the court, Blomme led the board of zoning appeals in Milwaukee. He also was the head of Cream City Foundation, a group that provides grants to LGBTW groups in the city. Blomme had also served as director of major gifts at the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin, and spent several years practicing law at the public defender’s office.