QB Tyrod Taylor Signs One-Year Deal With Texans For $12.5 Million

Former Chargers’ QB Tyrod Taylor has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Texans for $12.5 million.

“Former Chargers’ QB Tyrod Taylor reached agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $12.5 million with the Houston Texans, sources tell ESPN,” ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter captioned his post on Instagram Tuesday. (RELATED: Chargers’ Rookie Justin Herbert Had It All Planned Out When He Was Nine)

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the move is similar to agreed-upon deals for quarterbacks Cam Newton and Jameis Winston at their respective teams.

Taylor has yet to say much about the new deal, but did post a message on Twitter that read, “It’s a long story, I been busy working #Keep5triving …”

It’s a long story, I been busy working #Keep5triving … pic.twitter.com/zvBRCUbJYW — Tyrod Taylor (@TyrodTaylor) March 16, 2021

During the 2020 season, Taylor was picked as the starter for the season for the Los Angeles Chargers but suffered a punctured lung before week two. The injury was due to a pain-reducing injection the QB had for a rib injury, CBSSports.com reported.

Taylor only ended up taking a single offensive snap for the rest of the season, finishing 16 of 30 for 208 yards in the one start, the outlet noted.