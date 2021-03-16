Marvel Comics To Introduce LGBTQ Captain America

Marvel Comics will introduce a new Captain America, Aaron Fischer, a gay teenager, in June 2021, according to the New York Daily News.

The character will be introduced in a new limited series entitled “The United States of Captain America” and it will be released at the beginning of Pride Month on June 2, the New York Daily News reported Tuesday.

The new comic will feature the original Captain America, Steve Rogers, traveling across the United States looking for his famous shield which has been stolen. He will be joined on this journey by the characters, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, and John Walker and they will meet “everyday people from all walks of life” who, inspired by Captain America, have taken it upon themselves to defend their communities, according to the New York Daily News.

A brand-new hero wields the shield. Marvel Comics has officially introduced the first LGBTQ Captain America, Aaron Fischer. https://t.co/xNa1DxBpeM pic.twitter.com/X2EhHrl9b8 — GameSpot (@GameSpot) March 16, 2021

On the road trip, the group meets Aaron Fischer, an openly gay man who protects the homeless and runaways and dubs himself the “Captain America of the Railways,” according to the New York Daily News. (RELATED: Chris Evans Reacts To Reports About Him Allegedly Reprising ‘Captain America’ Role)

“The United States of Captain America” series is written by Christopher Cantwell with illustration by Dale Eaglesham, according to the Metro UK. The debut issue was written by Josh Trujillo with illustration by Jan Bazaldua, Metro UK reported.

I can’t wait for you to meet Aaron Fischer! Working with @obazaldua has been a dream, and I’m beyond honored to introduce him into the Marvel Universe. THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA comes out in June! Check out this @ArtofNickRobles cover!! ????️‍???????????????? https://t.co/76qmxVCue9 — Josh Trujillo! ????️‍???? (@losthiskeysman) March 15, 2021

“Aaron is inspired by heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders, and everyday folks pushing for a better life,” according to Trujillo in the New York Daily News. “He stands for the oppressed, and the forgotten.”

Aaron Fischer will don a Captain America-type mask and have a white star on his overalls. He has a mohawk-style haircut and multiple tattoos and piercings, according to the New York Daily News.