Man Drowns After Falling Off An Air Mattress He Was Using As A Raft

A 21-year-old man drowned after using an air mattress to float down a Missouri creek while tied to a friend, according to a press release from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Bradley Dill and his friend were floating down Weaubleau Creek in Collins, Miss. on the air mattress while tied together by the wrists. Dill reportedly told his friend he wanted to see the rapids on the other side of the bridge, the press release said. (RELATED: Officer Dies After Medical Emergency While Trying To Save Drowning Girl)

Once they got to the bridge, the makeshift raft slipped from underneath Dill, plunging him into the water, officials said.

Dill’s friend pulled from the current and to the creek bank. At around 7:18 p.m., police were dispatched to the creek after a report of an unresponsive person.

First responders attempted CPR and requested a life-flight helicopter when Dill was unresponsive, the statement said. Authorities pronounced Dill dead while he was being taken to the helicopter’s landing zone.