The Food For Teams In The NCAA Tournament Looks Laughably Bad

March Madness Logo (Credit: Shutterstock/Al Sermeno Photography)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Teams in the NCAA Tournament aren’t exactly eating like kings.

The entire 2021 tournament is taking place in the state of Indiana because of coronavirus, and the food options appear very limited. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a photo tweeted by Matt Norlander, a coach of a team in the east region snapped a shot of something that is “supposed to be fish.”

Give it a look for yourself below. It looks disgusting.

I honestly feel bad for the players and coaches who have to eat this food. I really do. In a normal year, these players would be hitting up steak houses.

Hell, when I was in high school, teams that made the state tournament even ate better than this. Colleges take it to a whole different level.

It’s luxury at a very high level.

Unfortunately due to the coronavirus pandemic, players and coaches don’t have the same freedom of movement anymore. They’re not able to just hop on a bus and hit up a nice restaurant.

They’re chilling at the hotel and apparently eating something that is “supposed to be fish.”

At the end of the day, as long as they win a title, it’ll all be worth it. I’d eat bland fish for a month if it meant Wisconsin could hang a banner. Endure and win!