Kim Jong-Un’s Sister Issues Warning To Biden Administration Over ‘War Drills And Hostility’

The sister of North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-un issued a warning to the Biden administration Tuesday over U.S. military drills in South Korea, state media reported, according to Reuters.

Kim Yo Jong recently criticized the ongoing military drills between South Korean and American Allied forces, Reuters reported. Since President Joe Biden took office, North Korean officials have ignored the administration’s attempts to communicate, as previously reported.

“War drills and hostility can never go with dialogue and cooperation,” Jong stated, breaking the North Korea’s silence.

“How despite the agreements in place, positive actions especially on the inter-Korean agenda have been too few while actions that reinforce the ‘old’ adversarial relationship persist,” Jong said, referencing the Trump administration. (RELATED: North Korea Promises ICBM Test Hours After Successful US Intercept Test)

“We take this opportunity to warn the new U.S. administration trying hard to give off powder smell in our land … If it [the U.S.] wants to sleep in peace for coming four years, it had better refrain from causing a stink at its first step,” Jong said in a statement, Reuters reported.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are currently visiting Japan and South Korea. The Department of Defense issued a statement on March 13, outlining the trip’s goal “to reassure allies of America’s commitment to the region.”