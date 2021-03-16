Police Arrest Two Suspects After Fatal College Shooting

Police arrested two suspects after a fatal shooting that happened late Monday night on Boise State University’s campus in Idaho, resulting in one death, numerous sources reported.

Boise Police said officers responded to a report of gunshots near the university’s administration building at 11:30 p.m., KTVB reported.

When police arrived at the scene, they found one person who had been shot. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital, where they died of the gunshot wound, according to KBOI. The victim’s identity was not clear. Police also took two people into custody, although their identities and the charges against them were not yet released. (RELATED: Shooting Reported At Arkansas Middle School On First Day Of In-Person Classes)

Boise State sent students an emergency alert just before 11:45 p.m. to tell them to shelter in place, according to KBOI. The alert referenced a dormitory on campus called Jade Hall, although police had not yet confirmed whether the incident happened inside the hall or in its proximity.

The school lifted the shelter in place order roughly an hour later.

Boise State had roughly 26,200 students in 2021, according to the university’s website.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.