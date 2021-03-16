Prince Harry Talked To His Brother, Father About ‘Frustrating’ Response To Tell-All Interview, Gayle King Says

Broadcaster Gayle King claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle found the response to their interview with Oprah from the royal family “frustrating.”

King revealed she had spoken with Prince Harry and Markle to “see how they were feeling” and confirmed that Harry and Prince William have spoken since the interview aired on March 7.

"Well, I did actually call them [Meghan and Harry] to see how they were feeling, it's true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too," King said Tuesday during "CBS This Morning." "The word I was given was, those conversations were not productive. But they are glad they at least started a conversation."

“I think what is still upsetting to them is that the Palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately but yet they release these false stories that are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan still,” she continued. “No one in the Royal Family has talked to Meghan yet or at this particular time. And I think it’s frustrating for them to see that it’s a racial conversation about the Royal Family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant.”

King went on to talk about the current investigation by the royal family into claims that Markle bullied her staff back in 2018.

Buckingham Palace announced the investigation after a former advisor accused Markle of creating a hostile work environment and making multiple aides cry during her time at Kensington Palace. After announcing the investigation, the palace has decided to use independent external investigators, The Times reported Sunday.