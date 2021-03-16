Prince Philip Released From 28-Day Hospital Stay After Infection, Heart Surgery

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, returned to Windsor Castle Tuesday after his longest hospital stay, resulting in 28 nights in two different hospitals.

Philip was admitted to King Edward VII hospital Feb. 16 after feeling unwell, according to BBC. (RELATED: Prince Philip Taken To Hospital After Days Of Feeling Unwell)

Prince Philip leaves King Edward VII hospital in central London, where he had been recovering after a successful heart procedure on 3 March https://t.co/Ieb1IntZBN pic.twitter.com/glNPP3uaBO — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) March 16, 2021

Philip was later transferred to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital in London where he underwent a successful surgery for a pre-existing heart condition on March 3. Afterward, he was transferred back to King Edward VII hospital.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement Tuesday that Philip was discharged “following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition,” reported BBC.

“His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him… and everyone who has sent their good wishes,” the Palace said in a statement, BBC reported.

While Philip was being treated in the hospital, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle participated in a highly publicized tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. The interview was both criticized and cheered by commentators across the world.