REPORT: Andy Dalton Signs With The Chicago Bears On A One-Year Deal Worth Up To $13 Million

Quarterback Andy Dalton has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bears.

According to Adam Schefter, Dalton has agreed to a one-year deal with the franchise with a base salary of $10 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With incentives, the entire deal’s value could get pushed to $13 million.

Former Cowboys’ QB Andy Dalton is signing a one-year, $10 million deal, with the chance to earn another $3 million in incentives, with the Chicago Bears, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

I can’t believe the Bears actually went out and signed the former Cowboys backup. This isn’t just surprising. It’s downright shocking.

It’s also a sign that they’re officially out of the running for Russell Wilson. There’s no way the Bears would have signed Dalton if Wilson was still in play.

Now, Nick Foles and Dalton will presumably battle it out for the starting job with Trubisky being shown the exit.

I’m sitting here stunned right now. Fans have every right in the world to be furious. You can go from believing you’re getting Russell Wilson to getting Andy Dalton and expect people to just sit there and take it.

What a wild turn of events for the Bears and fans of the team.