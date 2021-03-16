REPORT: Bryan Harsin’s Contract With Auburn Is Worth $31.5 Million

Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin is reportedly being paid incredibly well.

According to ESPN, Harsin’s six-year contract with the team averages an annual salary of $5.25 million, which brings the total contract’s value to $31.5 million. His base salary in 2021 will be $5 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With Harsin’s new deal, his staff members being paid and the money owed to Gus Malzahn after he was fired, Auburn is now on the hook for $73.275 million in football coaching salaries, according to Tom Green.

All in all, Auburn’s coaching staff overhaul — between the new contracts handed out and the buyouts owed to Gus Malzahn his former staff — is running the program approximately $73,275,000 total (when accounting for the duration of the new deals) — Tom Green (@Tomas_Verde) March 15, 2021

Harsin sure is getting paid damn well to take over one of the most historic programs in the SEC, but the number that really sticks out to me is the $73.275 million that Auburn has to pay between Harsin’s staff and Malzahn and his guys.

That is just a staggering amount of money to owe, especially after dealing with the financial issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It just goes to show that if powerful boosters want you gone in college football, they will find the money to get it done.

Malzahn is now at UCF and Harsin has been handed a bag to coach the Tigers. You definitely can’t hate a guy for earning his money.

Now, he’ll have to go out and justify this monster deal. Welcome to life in the SEC.