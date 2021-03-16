REPORT: The Bears ‘Are In On’ Quarterback Andy Dalton

The Chicago Bears are reportedly interested in quarterback Andy Dalton.

According to NFL.com, Mike Garafolo reported that the Bears “are in on” the former Bengals starter as the franchise searches for an answer at quarterback. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Dalton spent last season as the backup in Denver before Dak Prescott went down. Garafolo also reported that the 49ers are in the mix.

How mad are you reading this if you’re a fan of the Bears? You go from thinking you’re going to potentially get Russell Wilson to being the team now “in on” Andy Dalton.

Talk about a swing of fortune. Was is a future member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and the other didn’t even enter week one of the 2021 season as a starter.

If you’re a Chicago fan, you have to do whatever is necessary to tank this deal as long as getting Russell Wilson is still on the table.

Raise all kinds of hell in order to keep Andy Dalton far away from Chicago. Hell, wouldn’t even keeping Mitch Trubisky be better?

The Bears have to forget about Dalton and go all in on Wilson. To waste time focusing on any other plan is foolish.