REPORT: Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick Signs With Washington, Contract Has A Maximum Value Of $12 Million

Oct 18, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) runs off the field after defeating the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Ryan Fitzpatrick has reportedly agreed to a deal with Washington.

According to Adam Schefter, the legendary journeyman quarterback has reached a one-year deal with the Washington Football Team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The contract is worth $10 million, but can get boosted to $12 million with incentives.

It’s so awesome that Fitzpatrick is still playing in the NFL. That dude just refuses to quit, and I absolutely love it.

The dude is 38-years-old and is still finding ways to hack in the world of pro football.

It was pretty obvious that the Dolphins weren’t going to bring him back after going all in on Tua, but I never had a doubt that he’d find a new squad.

Fitzpatrick is one of the best quarterbacks in the game when it comes to bridging a gap and mentoring a young quarterback.

If Washington decides to draft a guy in the first round, Fitzpatrick is about as good of a mentor as you’ll be able to find.

Given how bad the NFC East is as a division, Washington can 100% compete with Fitzpatrick under center. It should be a lot of fun to see what he can do.