REPORT: Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick Signs With Washington, Contract Has A Maximum Value Of $12 Million

Ryan Fitzpatrick has reportedly agreed to a deal with Washington.

According to Adam Schefter, the legendary journeyman quarterback has reached a one-year deal with the Washington Football Team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The contract is worth $10 million, but can get boosted to $12 million with incentives.

Former Dolphins’ QB Ryan Fitzpatrick reached agreement with the Washington Football Team on a one-year deal worth $10 million that could grow to $12 million with incentives, per source. Fitzpatrick is expected to head to camp as the starter, with competition from Taylor Heinicke. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

It’s so awesome that Fitzpatrick is still playing in the NFL. That dude just refuses to quit, and I absolutely love it.

The dude is 38-years-old and is still finding ways to hack in the world of pro football.

Ryan Fitzpatrick agrees to a one-year, $10M deal with the Washington Football Team, per @AdamSchefter FITZMAGIC IS GOING TO WASHINGTON ✨ @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/fS7FeE4WoM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 16, 2021

It was pretty obvious that the Dolphins weren’t going to bring him back after going all in on Tua, but I never had a doubt that he’d find a new squad.

Fitzpatrick is one of the best quarterbacks in the game when it comes to bridging a gap and mentoring a young quarterback.

If Washington decides to draft a guy in the first round, Fitzpatrick is about as good of a mentor as you’ll be able to find.

Given how bad the NFC East is as a division, Washington can 100% compete with Fitzpatrick under center. It should be a lot of fun to see what he can do.