Sister Jean Will Return To March Madness With Loyola

Loyola v Kansas State

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Sister Jean is returning to the big stage.

According to the Chicago Tribune’s Shannon Ryan, Loyola’s most famous fan, who is now 101-years-old, will be in the house when the Ramblers play Friday afternoon against Georgia Tech. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sister Jean told Ryan, “They said there’s restrictions. You can’t run down on the court. You can’t talk to the young men. I said, ’I’m not going to run down on the court, and I’m not going to cause any disturbance.’ I said, ‘I won’t do things I’m not supposed to.'”

Sister Jean became an absolute star during Loyola’s Final Four run back in 2018, and she arguably became a bigger show than the actual players.

With every game the Ramblers won against better opponents, Sister Jean’s profile only grew.

Now, the Ramblers have a matchup against Georgia Tech and then a matchup with Illinois if they manage to win. If there was ever a time for Sister Jean’s magic, it’s right now.

The Ramblers probably need it more than they even did in 2018.

Stay frosty, Sister Jean! Stay frosty!