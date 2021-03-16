‘Stranger Things’ Set Photos Appear To Indicate Part Of Season 4 Will Take Place In Hawkins

It looks like “Stranger Things” season four will at least partially take place in Hawkins, Indiana.

Heading into the new season, fans have been teased with the idea that we’re heading elsewhere, especially with Hopper in Russia. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

In fact, “Stranger Things” literally ran a “we’re not in hawkins anymore” promo for season four back in September 2019.

we’re not in hawkins anymore pic.twitter.com/Y4hayuPKvu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 30, 2019

Now, it looks like that we won’t be entirely leaving the setting for the first three seasons. In set photos released by the Daily Mail, trailers in Hawkins can be seen with thick veins on them. It’s unclear if Hawkins is supposed to be abandoned or if something really bad has happened.

Either way, it looks like Eleven and the rest of the gang aren’t done with Hawkins just yet.

First look: Stranger Things reveals new set photos from the Upside Down engulfing a trailer park in season four https://t.co/agTzOSOL0B — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 16, 2021

More than anything, I’m just ready for season four to get here. It’s expected at some point in 2021, but we have no idea when it might come.

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the entire situation has been thrown into chaos, but we’ve known for awhile that filming has been underway.

I don’t know if it’s done or not, but the Hawkins set is clearly still up.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest “Stranger Things” news as we have it. We might be headed to Russia, but we’re not entirely done with Hawkins! I’m here for it.