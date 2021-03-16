Tom Cruise Is Selling His Colorado Mansion With An Asking Price Of $39.5 Million

Tom Cruise is reportedly selling his gigantic Colorado mansion.

According to the Denver Post, the 11,512-square-foot mansion in Telluride is on the market for the low asking price of $39.5 million.

The main house features four bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a fitness center. The guest house has three more bedrooms. The entire estate spans 320 acres.

In case you’re worried about the estate not living up to the hype, I can promise you that it does. The views surrounding it are enough to make you lose your breath.

Take a look at the video tour below.

Life sure must be good for Tom Cruise! If I ever owned a place like that, I wouldn’t ever dream of selling it.

That’s the kind of home you buy and never leave. The only places that I’ve ever seen capable of matching those views are all in Montana.

Why is Tom Cruise trying to dump this place?

At least when he does unload it, he’ll get a massive payday. You can’t ever complain about that!

