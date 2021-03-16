Top 5 Car Safety Gadgets Everyone Should Own

Though cars are now the safest they’ve ever been, you still need to be prepared for the unpredictable. A car accident can happen in the blink of an eye. When panic and shock settle in, it can be difficult to make decisions. That’s why we’ve hand-selected five safety items that will give you peace of mind in stressful situations. Be sure to check them out below:

This car safety tool combines two gadgets in one: a seatbelt cutter and a window smasher. Say you get into a severe accident. Your car is damaged and you’re struggling to get out. This tool will act as a life-saving device. The bright orange color of the tool makes it easy to spot in a frenzy.

Get it here for just $8.80! But hurry, there’s only a few left!

This nine-piece set can be used on any type of car. Whether you have a van, car, or SUV, don’t worry. This kit has got you covered. If you’ve locked yourself out of your car with no way to get back in, there’s a chance you could wait hours for roadside assistance. Don’t wait, get this kit!

Get it here for only $45.99! Save an extra $5.00 when you click here.

This is no ordinary pepper gel. The pepper gel itself can travel 20% farther and is safer than your typical pepper spray. This device also includes a seatbelt cutter and a window breaker for your convenience! If you’re in a jam, this tool will give you peace of mind.

Get it here for just $14.73!

This product is a #1 best seller! Your purchase will come with three LED flares that are highly waterproof and ware-resistant. If you break down on the side of the road or need to signal for help, these lights will effectively do the job. The flares can be seen from up to one mile away so cars will know to slow down in your presence.

Get it here for only $20.99!

This product can easily be stored in a glove box or trunk, as it only weighs half a pound! This first-aid set comes with about 100 pieces of essential safety gear, including band-aids, alcohol pads, scissors, cotton swabs, etc.

Get it here for only $18.99! Hurry, there’s only a few left.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.