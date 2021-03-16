Trans Model Leyna Bloom Lands Spot In 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Model Leyna Bloom has become the first transgender of color to appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine after landing a spot in the 2021 issue.

“I’m promoting something that has been missing in the world: trans beauty in all shapes and all sizes,” the black and Filipino model told The New York Times on Tuesday.

“I’m representing Filipina, I’m representing Black, I am representing people who have been immigrants,” she added. “For them, I’m a vessel of change.”

"My autonomy and my anatomy are beautiful," Bloom continued. "I want people to see that, and to see that you can be respected, appreciated and loved regardless of your body shape, sexuality and the color of your skin."

The model credited her “sexuality” as the “reason” she “survived in society” and explained she thinks of herself as a “third sex.”

During her career, Bloom has walked the runway for Tommy Hilfiger, modeled for H&M and was featured in Vogue India. Bloom also starred in the Canne Film Festival drama “Port Authority” as a transgender woman.

SI Swimsuit magazine featured its first transgender in last year’s issue with model Valentina Sampaio, Page Six reported.