Wendy Williams Issues Unreal Fart And Belch On Live TV

Wendy Williams appeared to issue an unreal fart and belch on live TV during her show in a clip posted on Twitter Tuesday.

“The Wendy Williams Show” talk show host was discussing Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage status when she first let out a large burp, followed by a fart loud enough to be picked up on the microphone, Page Six reported. (RELATED: Wendy Williams Worries About Her ‘Saggy Boobs’ During Coronavirus Outbreak)

WATCH:

Unreal Burp Fart combo from Wendy Williams pic.twitter.com/4MgzgbtTpa — Derek Allgood (@BMS_Derek) March 16, 2021

Williams was talking about “The Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star not being “lonely” long and possibly having “five new boyfriends,” the outlet noted. (RELATED: Wendy Williams Faces Backlash After Appearing To Mock Death Of Drew Carey’s Ex-Fiancé Dr. Amie Harwick)

Right after the 56-year-old belched and broke the wind, she told the audience, “I apologize, I apologize.” She then went right back to her monologue.

Williams appeared to pass gas on-air in 2020 during her show, which was dubbed “Fartgate” but she said it was a burp at the time.

“I barely fart,” the talk show host shared, according to Page Six. “You know why? Because gas gets released several different ways and mine is belching because all I do is talk.”

“Let me tell you something right now, okay,” she added. “I don’t lean over like this to release a fart, I’m lean over like this because it’s comfortable.”

“If I sit [straight up] all the time, it’s heavy on my spine,” Williams continued. “I don’t have the back. I’m not trying to get the back. I like to release my hips and lean, you know what I’m saying? … I’ve been doing this for 11 years on this show!”