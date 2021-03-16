Maskless Woman In A Texas Bank Gets Arrested In Wild Video

A woman in Galveston, Texas was recently involved in a wild arrest.

According to ABC13, Terry White was charged with resisting arrest and criminal trespass when she allegedly refused to leave a Bank of America branch Thursday after being told she had to because she wouldn't wear a mask.

The officer who responded to the call politely informed her that private businesses can set their own policies after the state repealed the mask mandate, and that's more or less when all hell broke loose.

The cop straight up told her she was going to be arrested if she didn't leave, and she apparently felt the need to find out if he was bluffing. Watch the absurd situation unfold below.

That's an all-time arrest video. The moment when she started accusing him of police brutality and everyone in the back immediately said that wasn't the case is great.

The entire back shot down that theory in a heartbeat.

As I’ve said many times, I’m not some anti-mask zealot and I don’t think you should have one permanently drilled into your face. I wear one when I’m in a crowded area and I don’t when I’m walking around outside.

I think most rational people probably do the same. Yet, when a private business tells you to follow the rules or leave, then you have a choice to make.

Either leave or put a mask on.

Once a police officer intervenes and tells you to leave or you’re going to get arrested, it’s really time to go. Once the cuffs are out, then you shut up and save it for court.

You don’t allegedly resist and cause a scene. That’s not going to help.

Don’t argue with the cops, folks. It rarely ends well.