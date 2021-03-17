Abigail Shrier: Equality Act Supporters ‘Don’t Care’ About Girls, They Fear Being Called A ‘Transphobe’

Equality Act supporters don’t care about protecting women and girls, Abigail Shrier said during a senate judiciary committee hearing Wednesday, they fear being called a “transphobe.”

Shrier, author of “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters,” condemned the progressive Equality Act on Capitol Hill Wednesday as lawmakers debated the legislation. Shrier’s book examined spikes in transgenderism among teenaged girls who formerly displayed feminine traits and tendencies.

The author, who has said on multiple occasions that she is a friend to the transgender community, warned that many young girls are identifying as trans merely out of a desire to find community.

I’ll be testifying on the Equality Act in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, March 17, at 10 a.m. If you care at all about women’s rights, now would be a good time to call your senator. pic.twitter.com/1HtvZbZu04 — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) March 16, 2021

“For some girls, athletics is the only chance they’ll have to shine for the entire course of their lives,” Shrier said Wednesday. “But supporters of this bill don’t appear concerned about them. They’re concerned about the progressive groups that will call you a ‘transphobe’ or a ‘homophobe’ if you don’t do exactly as they say and abandon women and girls.”

“It isn’t our identities that are at risk,” Shrier said. “It’s our bodily integrity.” (RELATED: Here’s What’s In The Equality Act)

The Equality Act, or H.R.5, would amend the 1964 Civil Rights Act with the stated purpose of preventing “discrimination on the basis of sex, gender identity, and sexual orientation.” Should it pass, the legislation would touch a variety of hot button topics including abortion, marriage, family, gender, sexuality, biological males in women’s sports and locker rooms, and more.

Under the Equality Act, individuals who identify as another gender cannot be denied access to the locker room of their choice. It would also prevent Americans from using the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993 to challenge and defend against any provisions in the Equality Act that violated their religious freedoms.

The legislation passed the House of Representatives Feb. 25.

Shrier said that supporters herald the Equality Act as legislation that only promotes love and equality, but warned that the legislation will make the United States “less inclusive” for women. (RELATED: Amazon Exposes True Colors By Silencing ‘Dissent From A New Orthodoxy,’ Author Says)

“Being a woman is a lifetime commitment,” she continued. “It entails profound blessings but also physical vulnerabilities. For generations, women like the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg fought to create sex based protections to make life safe and fair for women.”

“If you vote to take away those rights, don’t pretend you’ve achieved a civil rights victory,” she added. “In the name of inclusivity, you’ll have made life far less safe, far less fair, and far less inclusive for America’s women and girls.”

