Tornadoes, Hail And Flash Flooding: Blizzard Warnings In Effect For Several States

Blizzard warnings are in effect for several states across the country, with the potential for tornadoes, hail and flash flooding as well.

In Albuquerque, New Mexico, a blizzard warning is in effect, with the National Weather Service predicting a “moderate to heavy snow combined with strong northerly wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph,” which could severely impede travel.

Other areas also have blizzard warnings, including Pueblo, Colorado, and Amarillo, Texas, where snow accumulations are expected to be two inches with wind gusts as high as 60 mph. The National Weather Service warned that travel conditions could be “treacherous and potentially life-threatening.”

In Dodge City, Kansas, forecasters predict snow accumulations of one to three inches, as well as wind gusts up to 60 mph. The National Weather Service warned that strong winds could cause tree damage.

A tornado watch is in effect throughout parts of Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee until 1:00 p.m. CDT, the National Weather Service in Memphis tweeted.

Tennessee could possible see flash flooding as well, according to the National Weather Service in Nashville.

The Storm Prediction Center predicts "a significant tornado outbreak, with long-track, intense tornadoes" throughout parts of Louisiana, Arkansas and then later on in Mississippi and Alabama.

There is also a “Severe Thunderstorm Warning” in Clarksdale, Batesville and Tutwiler, all towns in Mississippi.

The thunderstorms are capable of producing “golfball to baseball size hail,” the National Weather Service in Jackson, Mississippi, warned Tuesday night.