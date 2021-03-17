‘I Don’t Want To See Video Edits’: Bill Hemmer Flames ABC For Airing Biden Interview In Bits And Pieces

Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer lashed out at ABC for airing anchor George Stephanopoulos’ interview with President Joe Biden in a series of short clips.

Hemmer told co-anchor Dana Perino that he would have much preferred to watch Biden’s full responses to Stephanopoulos’ questions over the bits and pieces ABC chose to air instead. (RELATED: Meghan McCain Unloads On Sara Haines: ‘Give The Guy A Break While Kids Are Being Held In Jail-Like Facilities?’)

WATCH:

Hemmer and Perino opened the segment with one such clip that showed Stephanopoulos asking Biden about the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“A lot of the migrants coming in are saying they’re coming in because you promised to make things better. It seems to be getting worse,” Stephanopoulos said. “Do you have to say quite clearly ‘Don’t come’?”

“Yes. I can say quite clearly don’t come. … Don’t leave your town or city or community,” was Biden’s reply.

Perino responded to the clip first, saying that she didn’t feel Biden’s answer had been particularly forceful. “There’s a forcefulness with which you need to say something like that, I believe. We’re getting to a point where the situation is getting, reaching a level, crisis, challenge, catastrophe that they can’t ignore it,” she said.

Hemmer took issue with the fact that the interview was only being aired in short bursts, adding, “I want to hear his entire answer play out the way it does, or the way it did, in front of Stephanopolous. I don’t want to see video edits. Let’s hear what he has to say.”